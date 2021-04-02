Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $26.14 million and $4.33 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00280545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.00791280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00088904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010093 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.