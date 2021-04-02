Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) versus Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Financial Analysis

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Exxaro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22% Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexa Resources and Exxaro Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13 Exxaro Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential downside of 33.97%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Exxaro Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.59 -$146.63 million $0.36 29.03 Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Exxaro Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Nexa Resources pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Exxaro Resources beats Nexa Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

