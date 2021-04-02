Nexo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.60 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $12.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00004646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,347.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00654519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

