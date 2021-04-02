Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $2.81 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00004717 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $11.99 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 765.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

