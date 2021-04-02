NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.01 or 0.00984541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.00414833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052426 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00016287 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001405 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.