Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $556.90

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.90 ($7.28) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15). Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 31,430 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 668.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 556.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.88 million and a PE ratio of -259.26.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

