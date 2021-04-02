NextDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $354,804.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. NextDAO has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $354,804.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 814% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,926,084,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,852,343 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

