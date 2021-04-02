Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.93.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
