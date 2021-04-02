Nexus Market Cap Reaches $109.41 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $109.41 million and $1.38 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,161,179 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

