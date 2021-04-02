Nexus Reaches Market Cap of $105.93 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $105.93 million and $1.68 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,166,554 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

