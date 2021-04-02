NFT Index Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $44,450.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $642.82 or 0.01079186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00073432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00287383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.37 or 0.00806451 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00091910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00027955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010294 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

