NFT (NFT) Price Up 9.1% This Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. NFT has a market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $366,447.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

About NFT

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

Buying and Selling NFT

