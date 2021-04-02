NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $129.81

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for $129.81 or 0.00217578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

