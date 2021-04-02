NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for about $129.81 or 0.00217578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $2.93 million and $1.19 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

