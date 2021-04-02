Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $10.54. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 12,585 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.