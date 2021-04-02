Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $10.54. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 12,585 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 4.90%.
About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
