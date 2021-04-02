Niobium Coin Hits Market Cap of $337,847.38 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $337,847.38 and approximately $19.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 810.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

