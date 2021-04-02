NIX Achieves Market Cap of $15.92 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and $94,103.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,050.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.84 or 0.03557713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.98 or 0.00350516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.97 or 0.00982155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00414066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.00429736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00290083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025458 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,983,576 tokens. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

