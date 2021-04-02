Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $114,450.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00.

Nkarta stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 162,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,781,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

