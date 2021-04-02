NKN (NKN) Achieves Market Cap of $116.48 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, NKN has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One NKN token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $116.48 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00283445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00764439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090793 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

