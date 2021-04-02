Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Noir has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Noir has a market cap of $788,220.10 and $1,494.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00287448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,483,570 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.