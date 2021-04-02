Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18. 518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DNB Markets lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nokian Renkaat Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

