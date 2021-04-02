Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSRXF remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.