Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Tops $274.63 on Top Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $17.99 million and $1.12 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can now be purchased for approximately $274.63 or 0.00464090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00283445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00764439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,489 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

