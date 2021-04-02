Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.90 Million

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post $104.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.60 million to $107.45 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $100.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $454.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.38 million to $470.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $490.73 million, with estimates ranging from $471.50 million to $530.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.70.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 155.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

