Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.4 days.

NRDXF opened at $30.50 on Friday. Nordex has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Get Nordex alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRDXF. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.