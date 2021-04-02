Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 3,798,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,220. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

