Northcoast Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

