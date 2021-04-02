Northern Trust Corp Acquires 17,446 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of H&E Equipment Services worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of HEES opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.