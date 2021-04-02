Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Kornit Digital worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 312.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $9,205,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $100.21 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

