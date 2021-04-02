Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $16.16 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

