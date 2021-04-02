Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Tompkins Financial worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. Equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

