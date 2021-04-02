Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of CSW Industrials worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after buying an additional 347,230 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $139.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

