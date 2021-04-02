Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Nomura worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NMR opened at $5.36 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

