Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.60% of Raven Industries worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,089,000. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

RAVN opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.