Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

