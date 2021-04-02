Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Shares of KRTX opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock worth $120,203,870. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

