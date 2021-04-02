Northern Trust Corp Has $17.93 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of 2U worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,186,000 after acquiring an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 2U by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of TWOU opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.