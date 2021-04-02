Northern Trust Corp Has $18.04 Million Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.61% of Triple-S Management worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 311.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $969.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.