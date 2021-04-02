Northern Trust Corp Has $18.33 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.89% of First Bancorp worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Bancorp by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

