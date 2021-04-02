Northern Trust Corp Has $18.85 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

