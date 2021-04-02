Northern Trust Corp Has $18.92 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Antero Midstream worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 525,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Antero Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 775,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

