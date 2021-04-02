Northern Trust Corp Has $19.16 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Helios Technologies worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $72.98 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

