Northern Trust Corp Has $19.43 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $14.21 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

