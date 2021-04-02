Northern Trust Corp Has $19.49 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Liberty Latin America worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 37.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 50,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 44.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 111,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 493.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 289,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 75.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 94,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LILAK stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.