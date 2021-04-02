Northern Trust Corp Has $19.53 Million Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,673,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 502,478 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

