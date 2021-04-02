Northern Trust Corp Has $19.76 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Schneider National worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Schneider National by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.14 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

