Northern Trust Corp Has $19.77 Million Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.01 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

