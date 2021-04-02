Northern Trust Corp Has $20.08 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,019 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Central Garden & Pet worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $2,470,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

