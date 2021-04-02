Northern Trust Corp Has $20.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,420 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.47% of Hawaiian worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $37,392,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

