Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

